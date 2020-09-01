Meet Charity Woodley of Clap4theteacher Training and Development in Southwest

Today we’d like to introduce you to Charity Woodley.

I started Clap4theteacher training and development in 2018. I noticed there was a lack of readiness novice teachers exemplified during their first three years of teaching. My first year of teaching was the absolute worst, but if it wasn’t for my mentors, Ms. Kelly and Mrs. Olguin pouring into me and giving me the reassurance I was an effective teacher, I would have left the field of education. My goal for Clap4theteacher is to work with universities, school district, and alternative certification programs to become a liaison for new teachers.

Clap4theteacher has had some obstacles, but I will call them teachable moments. I have learned to trust the process and believe in my ability as an educator. I know Prairie View A&M University has equipped me with all the skills to be successful in any industry.

Most people ask me, “ where did you get the name Clap4theteacher?” If you are a proud product of Whitlowe R. Green College of Education, then you know Dr. Clarissa Booker, is the lady I have to give credit to for this phrase. Anytime she would complete a task or made her point she would say “clap for the teacher”. That phrase truly stuck with me throughout my college career.

I specialize in training and development for beginning teachers with zero to three years of experience. We assist with resumes, interview prep, transitioning from college to classroom, classroom management assistance, forums, and hopefully pop up shops soon. Clap4theteacher is most proud of the success stories from novice teachers within the classroom. What sets me apart from others is my drive, character, and willingness to create a lane that doesn’t exist for beginning teachers.

I love the diversity and generous amounts of seafood eateries.

