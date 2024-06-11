Check Out Jade Harper’s Story

Today we’d like to introduce you to Jade Harper

Hi Jade, so excited to have you on the platform. So before we get into questions about your work-life, maybe you can bring our readers up to speed on your story and how you got to where you are today?

My journey in graphic design began as a student at Prairie View A&M University, where I pursued a degree in Digital Media Arts with a minor in Marketing and Entrepreneurship. Throughout my college years, I honed my skills, often taking on unpaid graphic design projects and freelancing for various organizations. This period laid the groundwork and fueled my ambition to launch my own graphic design small business post-graduation.

Upon completing my studies, I ventured to Atlanta, GA, where I joined a company as a Production Artist. Working alongside a dynamic team of designers, photographers, and videographers, I contributed to diverse projects including catalogs, event flyers, and product pages. A few months into my Atlanta journey, I took the leap of faith to establish Jade Monya Design Services LLC., extending my creative talents beyond the confines of my day job. Balancing both roles, I continued to serve existing clients while actively pursuing new projects each month. Additionally, I embarked on the PV Merch Collection venture, crafting accessories and merchandise that paid homage to my Alma Mater, Prairie View A&M University.

After two enriching years in Atlanta, I returned to Houston, where I embraced a new role as a Graphic Designer.

I’m sure it wasn’t obstacle-free, but would you say the journey has been fairly smooth so far?

Navigating the balance between running my own business and managing personal life has been quite the journey, to say the least. Juggling the demands of entrepreneurship alongside a full-time job, maintaining an online merchandise store, and carving out time for friends and self-care can feel like walking a tightrope. My plate always seems to be overflowing with tasks and responsibilities.

Appreciate you sharing that. What else should we know about what you do?

In the corporate field, I specialize in branding elements for organizations, ensuring everything fits the corporate look, including flyers, templates, branding guidelines, and other marketing materials. I consult with clients and creative directors to understand the task, create design elements, and provide the necessary files for marketing and promotional materials.

As a freelancer, I specialize in creating branded websites, branding and marketing packages, event and promotional flyers, and even planners and activity books. And as a small business owner and merchandise seller, I continue to provide designs and products symbolizing my Alma Mater, post and maintain social media and newsletters, and consult with clients on wholesale opportunities.

I am most proud of obtaining my LLC and learning how to manage all the moving parts of my life. It is hard work, but seeing my clients’ happiness and watching their businesses flourish with my help makes it all worth it.

We love surprises, fun facts and unexpected stories. Is there something you can share that might surprise us?

While I do enjoy hanging out with friends and traveling every now and then, I have to admit, I’m a real homebody. I find a lot of comfort in just chilling at home, watching crime shows or old Disney movies on my couch. I especially love cooking myself a nice meal and staying in for the night. There’s just something really cozy and relaxing about being in my own space.

Contact Info: